Fresh Call Made for Transparency in How $7.3 Million Awarded for Hosting Tobago Jazz Festival 2018, Was Spent.

Deputy Chairman, of the Tobago Forwards Kevon McKenna, says the political party is happy with initial feedback of a good turnout for the recently concluded Tobago Jazz Festival. Speaking with reporters on Wednesday, Mr. Mc Kenna explained that there is need for the Tobago Festival Commission to present to the public a detailed breakdown of how the $7.3 million dollars allocated for the annual event was spent.

Mr. Mc Kenna added that there is also need for the country to be informed of how taxpayer’s money was spent for the event in 2017.

