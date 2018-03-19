Fresh Calls for Shamfa Cudjoe To Be Removed As Tourism Minister.

Tabaquite MP Dr. Surujrattan Rambachan is today expressing disappointment with the decision by the Speaker of the House to deny the motion raised on Friday, 18th March 2018 in the House of Representatives, to debate the collapse of the sea bridge as a matter of urgent public importance.

Members of the Opposition held a briefing yesterday to discuss issues regarding the Trinidad to Tobago sea bridge.

Dr. Rambachan raised several concerns with regard to reports that the lease for the Cabo Star vessel, which currently operates on the Trinidad to Tobago seabridge, has been renewed, in spite of questions raised with regard to the procurement process in the award of the contract.

MP Ramona Ramdial spoke of the impact of the collapse of the seabridge on Tobago’s tourism sector, noting that hoteliers on the sister isle have appealed to Government to intervene and provide assistance.

She said that what we are seeing is a complete lack of understanding on the part of the Government on how the tourism industry works, with respect to the need for a reliable and efficient airbridge and seabridge.

The Couva North MP called for the dismissal of Minister of Tourism Shamfa Cudjoe.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

Telegram

Print

WhatsApp

Skype

Pocket

