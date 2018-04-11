Fresh Campaign Launched, Calling for Removal of Angistura’s Dr. Rolph Balgobin.

A new campaign has been launched, in the on-going activism calling on Angostura Limited to remove its chairman, Dr Rolph Balgobin, over allegations of sexual harassment.

In a statement issued by Communications Consultant Dennise Demming, distributers of Angostura products are being asked to consider using their influence to encourage the company to act in accordance with the tenets of good corporate governance, and remove Dr Balgobin, pending the outcome of a thorough, transparent investigation into the charges levelled against him.

We are aware that your company distributes Angostura products, the statement said. We are certain that organisations like yours especially in light of global eventsof matters of sexual harassment very seriously and treat them with the necessary urgency.

Unfortunately grave concerns have been raised over the conduct of the investigation and overall handling of this whistleblower complaint by Angostura, it said.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Telegram

WhatsApp

Email

Print

More

LinkedIn

Reddit



Pinterest

