Fuad Abu Bakr Says Socio Economic Challenges Must Be Addressed. This As Talk of ISIS Hits T&T.

Public Relations Officer of the Jamaat Al Muslimeen, Fuad Abu Bakr, is of the view that matters such as inequality, poverty, governance and socio-economic challenges are serious issues that should be addressed.

He gave the response as he reflected on recent comments made by US Ambassador designate to Trinidad and Tobago, Joseph Mondello.

Mr. Mondello said that this country has the highest ISIS recruitment rate per capita with one hundred and thirty-five persons recruited

He revealed the alarming figures while answering questions at a Senate Foreign Relations Committee meeting.

Speaking on the State of the Nation Programme on Power 102.1FM this afternoon, Mr. Abu Bakr said there are some factors that must be tackled on a sustained basis, which can help change this development.

