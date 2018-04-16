Galleons Passage Delayed. T&T Spirt Repaired and Returning to Service Sea Bridge Today.

The TT Spirit returns to service the inter-island sea bridge today after a lengthy period out for servicing.

The ferry is expected to have sailed from Scarborough this morning, just about an hour ago and should dock in Trinidad shortly.

However, as the old adage goes…after joy comes sorrow.

Speaking to the media at a press conference to announce the Spirit’s return, Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan revealed that the long awaited Galleons Passage will not arrive at the end of this month as previously announced.

Meanwhile, Chairman of the Inter-island Seabridge, Diane Hadad says she is not surprised by the latest revelation about the arrival of the Galleons Passage.

