Galleons Passage May Begin Servicing Inter Island Route in 3 Weeks.

Minister of Works and Transport, Rohan Sinanan says the Galleons Passage will do its trial run to Tobago next week. Speaking in Tobago last night,

Minister of Works and Transport, Rohan Sinanan says the Galleons Passage will do its trial run to Tobago next week.

Speaking in Tobago last night, he said the Passage should be serving the inter-island route in about 3 weeks.

Mr. Sinanan said the Government has already begun looking for other vessels to boost the sea-bridge.

He claimed plans are in place to ensure that a repeat of the sea bridge fiasco never occurs.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Telegram

WhatsApp

Print

More

LinkedIn

Reddit



Pinterest

