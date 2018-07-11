Galleons Passage Should Be in T&T by July 16th.

The National Infrastructure Development Company (Nidco) says the MV Galleons Passage has left Cuba and is presently on its way to T&T.

A release noted that the estimated date of arrival is Monday 16th July, 2018, good weather permitting.

It confirmed the Galleons Passage’s depature from the Damex Shipyard in Santiago de Cuba.

This was the arrival date given recently by Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan

Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley recently revealed that the Galleons Passage, TT Spirit and TT Express (when it returns from dry docking) will service the sea bridge while arrangements are made to acquire new fast ferries for the seabridge.

Communications Minister Stuart Young said representatives from Australian shipbuilders Austaland Incat will be in T&T today to discuss proposals for fast ferries and a Cape Class vessel for the Coast Guard.

