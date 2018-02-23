Garbage Truck Operators Says He Was Forced to Dump Garbage During Protest.

The operator of a garbage truck who dumped rubbish at the corner of Observatory and Quarry streets in Port- of - Spain, during protest action on Monda

The operator of a garbage truck who dumped rubbish at the corner of Observatory and Quarry streets in Port- of – Spain, during protest action on Monday, was charged on Thursday.

Lance Cupidore, 28, of Cameron Rd, Petit Valley, was expected to appear before a Port-of-Spain Magistrate, to answer to two charges including obstruction of the roadway and littering.

The offences were allegedly committed on February 19th at 6:30 am.

The charges were laid by Cpl Sheldon Joseph of the POS City Police under the guidance of Acting Senior Superintendent Ajith Persad, head of the CID.

Loop TT reported that the man told police he was driving along the roadway when he was confronted by a group of agitated men.

He claimed he was forced to dump the contents of the truck onto the roadway as residents continued to protest the police killing of 25-year-old Akel ‘Christmas’ James.

