Gary Aboud Condemns Authorities as Three Fishermen are Kidnapped at Sea.

Three Trinidadian fishermen, who were plying their trade on sea, were forced onto a boat with armed Spanish-speaking men on Soldado Rock located off Trinidad’s south coast.

Soldado Rock is approximately seven miles away from the northern coast of Venezuela.

The alleged kidnapping, which took place yesterday raised several concerns among other fishermen who fear for their safety.

News Power Now spoke with President of the Fishermen of the Sea, Gary Aboud said the authorities in charge do not assist with ensuring that citizens are safe when out at sea, and he says the entire situation is lawless and frightening.

When asked if the incident could have been a drug deal gone bad, Aboud said he highly doubts that persons would engage in a drug exchange close to an oil rig in clear view of onlookers.

