Gary Griffith To Be T&T’s Next Top CoP. Promises to Use Leadership, Management, Accountability and Measurement of Performance as Standards of Practice.

All members on the government bench of parliament have voted in favor of the motion approve the notification of nomination of Gary Griffith to the Office of Commissioner of Police.

However, all those on the Opposition side abstained from the vote.

Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley led off the debate on the motion followed by Opposition MP Dr Roodal Moonilal before Dr Rowley brought the deliberations to a close.

The matter was then put to the vote.

Meanwhile, incoming Commissioner of Police, Gary Griffith, is thanking all who expressed overwhelming support in him via personal messages, public comments through social or traditional media and polls conducted over the past few months.

Mr. Griffith says to those law abiding citizens who have been skeptical of this decision, it is his intention to win over their trust and support in the very near future.

In a media release this afternoon, Mr. Griffith noted to those within the Police Service who may also share concerns, a team is as strong as its weakest link and part of his role is to ensure all links are bolstered.

Mr. Griffith said he is intent on utilizing Leadership, Management, Accountability and Measurement of Performance as standards of practice.

He also called on citizens to endure with him until the appointment is made official and the handover is complete, as there is an Acting Commissioner of Police in the chair presently leading the Police Service.

He also recognized the immense contribution, commitment and dedication to duty by the present Acting Commissioner of Police, Stephen Williams who he said has served the country well.

