Gay Community Celebrates Triumph in T&T Court Today, Chanting ‘Love is Love’.

Chants of victory and ‘love is love” from crowds of gay rights activists gathered outside the Hall of Justice when news of the judgement came.

Speaking with reporters, Jason Jones said the buggery law was a violation of his rights and questioned why the present Government refused to amend the laws.

Among those opposed to the judgement was Leader of the Jamaat Al Muslimeen, Yasin Abu Baker who stood across the street from the Hall of Justice during the proceedings inside, with scores of supporters and opponents on both sides of the issue.

Inside the nearby Woodford Square, supporters of the ruling were jubilant. We hear from two of them. The first is Cherise Berkley, an Advisory Board member of the Family Planning Association.

