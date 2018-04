Gay rights activist, Rudolph Hanamji, believes that yesterday’s court ruling regarding the Buggery Law was only a minor victory for human rights advocacy in Trinidad and Tobago.

Speaking on CNC 3 on Friday morning, he said there is still a lot of work to be done, citing the fight on the stairs of the Hall of Justice, in the wake of the judge’s decision yesterday.

