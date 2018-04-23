Gerald Ramdeen Says Government Should Dismiss Lawsuit Against Former HDC Boss and Others.

Attorney Gerald Ramdeen says the lawsuit against former Managing Director of the Housing Development Corporation, Jearlean John and 9 others has been dismissed and should not proceed further.

Ramdeen was responding to statements by Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi at a Press Conference, where he signalled the intentions of government to re-file documents in the matter.

Mr. Ramdeen says the Attorney General has several questions to answer regarding this matter.

However, in an almost immediate response to Mr. Ramdeen, Attorney General Al-Rawi had a different take on the matter.

According to the AG the pronouncements made at the Press Conference, on April 18th, was before the Judge indicated that the claims against the defendants was struck-out.

