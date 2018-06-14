Power102FM

Government Brings Bad Law to The Parliament in Crime Fight, Says Opposition Member.

Member of Parliament for Caroni Central, Dr Bhoendradatt Tewarie is accusing the Government of bringing bad law to the Parliament in its attempt to fight crime.

Speaking on CNC3 this morning, Dr. Tewarie dismissed claims that the Opposition was politicizing the fight against crime particularly concerning the Anti-Gang Bill.

There is a belief by some that the Opposition is frustrating the Government in its fight against crime in a bid to make the Government look bad.

Dr. Tewarie said this was false and the Opposition was simply doing its part to ensure the laws protect the citenzenry rather than allow for them to be made targets.

