Government Buildings Being Inspected for Structural Damages Following Yesterday’s Earthquake.

Government offices are being inspected today to determine if they are safe for use.This according to Minister of National Security and Communication, Stuart Young.

Speaking with Power 102.1FM this morning, Mr. Young said there may be some delay in some Government offices opening this morning as safety and structural inspections are completed.

The National Security Minister added that as the day progresses, the Government will gain a clearer understanding of the damage suffered as a result of the earthquake.

Minister Young added that he has received no reports of fatalities as a result of the earthquake.

