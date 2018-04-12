Government Cannot Speak on Natural Gas Final Price, Says Franklin Khan

Energy Minister, Franklin Khan, is insisting that the government cannot give the country information on the final price of natural gas that was agreed upon between the National Gas Company Limited and Caribbean Nitrogen Company Limited.

On April 2nd both companies agreed on mutually acceptable commercial terms to allow the resumption of gas supply to the CNC plant after restarting negotiations in February.

There were outstanding issues between the two sides which led to the NGC cutting the gas supply to CNC.

Minister Khan was asked by Opposition Senator, Wade Mark if the government would, with the aim of being transparent; provide to the nation details surrounding the deal.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

Telegram

Print

WhatsApp

Skype

Pocket

