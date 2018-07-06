Government Has Not Acquired Kay Donna Drive In, Says Minister.

Minister of Works and Transport, Rohan Sinanan, says the government has not yet acquired the property of the Kay Donna Drive-In in Curepe as work continues on the Inter-Change project.

He told the Senate on Thursday that at present the relevant state agencies, namely the Office of the Commissioner of State Land and the Office of the Commissioner of Valuations, are in negotiations with Valsayn Resource Limited which has an interest in the property.

He said these negotiations have not yet been completed.

