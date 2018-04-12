Government to Challenge Today’s Court Ruling Against Buggery Law’s Constitutionality.

Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister, Stuart Young, says he has been told by the Attorney General that the state will appeal today’s High Court ruling that the country’s buggery law is unconstitutional.

Gay rights activist Jason Jones brought an action challenging two sections of the Sexual Offences Act of Trinidad and Tobago. This includes what is commonly known as the Buggery Law.

In a judgement today, High Court Judge Justice Davendra Rampersad declared this feature of the law unconstitutional, in a judgement handed down just before noon today..

Moments later, at the weekly post cabinet news briefing at the Diplomatic Center, St Ann’s , Minister Young said while he did not have all the facts, he was informed by the AG that he intended to challenge the ruling.

