Government Urged to Engage in Further Consultation on Sandals Tobago Project.

Former Tobago House of Assembly member George Stanley Beard today suggested that the government engage in further consultation on the proposed Sandals project for Tobago.

He said this will provide an opportunity for wider input on the venture and ensure that the process is transparent.

He said a committee had been set up to consider the issue, but all the members were related to the PNM. This, he said, did not provide opportunity for the government to get as broad a base of perspectives on this matter.

Mr. Beard also put forward other considerations that to bring additional benefits to the Sandals project.

