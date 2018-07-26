Government’s Opponents Ponder A Gary Griffith CoP Appointment.

General Secretary of the Congress of the People, Odai Ramischand, indicates should Gary Griffith be appointed as the Commissioner of Police there may be a number of grounds on which such an appointment could be challenged.

Speaking on Power 102.1fm this afternoon, Mr Ramischand itemized the legal difficulties that can arise.

Meanwhile, Opposition Senator Khadijah Ameen, said there are still many questions that the government must answer on this serious issue and she is hoping that at Monday’s sitting citizens will be updated on them.

