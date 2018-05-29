Gypsy Highlights Stringent Accounting Measures Being Implemented at NCC.

Chairman of the National Carnival Commission, Winston “Gypsy” Peters, says more focus will be placed on ensuring that interest groups, who benefit from statefunding, account in a timely manner for the money they get.

In an interview with Radio Vision’s Chief Executive Officer, Paul Richards, Mr Peters said under the revised model of conducting financial matters with these groups, even before they receive funds, they will be required to comply with stringent accounting measures.

He insisted that this approach is required and necessary as tax payers money must be spent well.

Mr. Peters admitted that there are challenges that have impacted this country’s Carnival. He noted that other global destinations have been stepping up their game, in this area.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Telegram

WhatsApp

Email

Print

More

LinkedIn

Reddit



Pinterest

