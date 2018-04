Minister of Health, Terrence Deyalsingh, says the government is taking action to maintain the country’s malaria –free status.

He explains that one of the steps to ensure this is achieved in the establishment of an Inter-Ministerial Committee which focuses on matters relating to the threat of malaria locally.

Minister Deyalsingh also gave details surrounding the work of the Committee.

