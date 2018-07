Minister of Health, Terrence Deyalsingh, is denying claims that there is a lack of local specialists to treat a San Fernando woman for Osteosarcoma.

He was at the time responding to a question directed to him in the parliament this afternoon by the Opposition Member of the Parliament for Oropouche West.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Telegram

WhatsApp

Print

More

LinkedIn

Reddit



Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...