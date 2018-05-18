Health Minister Laments High Costs Associated With Dispensing Drugs at Hospitals.

Minister of Health, Terrence Deyalsingh, raises concerns that many patients are getting medication from the pharmacies at public hospitals when the government is spending millions of dollars on the Chronic Disease Assistance Programme or CDAP.

Minister Deyalsingh told reporters it is costing the state more to dispense the drugs than to actually buy them.

He gave the update while at a National Symposium on Strengthening Primary Health Care towards Enhancing the Health System in Response to Non- CommunicableDiseases.

The event was held at the Hilton Trinidad.

