Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh Says Health Workers Are Out In Full Force Today.

“Last week I informed our citizens that our healthcare workers have earned the respect of a grateful nation. Today, not only have they earned our renewed respect, but they have also earned our eternal gratitude and trust”
The words of Health Minister, Terrence Deyalsingh. He says the health sector has seen a 100 percent turnout of health workers today.
The minister said healthcare workers have earned the honour of having their new tagline “Patients First.”
“On behalf of the Government and people of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, I wish to thank all healthcare workers for their continued loyalty, commitment to duty and for always putting their patients, first.”
