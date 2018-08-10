Health Minister Warns Medical Graduates They Must Work in Public Health Sector Or Else…

Minister of Health, Terrence Deyalsingh, says the government is taking a tough stance towards medical graduates who have benefited from the Government Assistance Tuition for Expenses Programme (GATE) but refuse to work in the public health sector.

He maintains that they will have to repay their tuition fees.

The revelation was made at the weekly post cabinet news briefing.

Member of Parliament for Caroni East, Dr. Tim Gopeesingh, speaking at a news briefing today responded to the Minister’s comments.

He expressed some reservation with the position adopted by the government on this matter, adding that there are questions that need to be answered.

