Healthy Living – Sept 18 2018 – Mrs Mona Hadeed
0
Sep 18, 2018
Guests Mrs Mona Hadeed Founder of St. Francis of Assisi Special Needs Center and Ms Natasha Scott, language pathologist speaking on Augmentative and Alternative Communication for children with complex communication needs
http://ttaccount.com/cdn/102/programming/uploads001/Healthy%20Living%20-%209-18-2018%20-%20Mona%20Hadeed.1537315477.mp3
