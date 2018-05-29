High Court Judge Appears in Court, Charged With Drunk Driving.

High Court judge Kevin Ramcharan pleaded not guilty as he appeared before the Port- of -Spain 6th Magistrate Court this morning, charged with driving under the influence of alcohol. The case has been adjourned to July 3rd.

He was charged on Saturday night after police said he was involved in a minor accident in Maraval.

The accident is said to have occurred at around 11.45 pm and police who responded administered a field sobriety test on one of the persons involved in the accident.

The test showed the driver’s blood alcohol level to be over the legal limit of 35 micrograms.

Justice Ramcharan, 43, then underwent another test at a nearby police station, following which he was charged with the offence and later granted bail in the sum of $15,000.

He later took to Twitter posting, “Have to take stock of my life and the foolishness I am doing.”

The judge was in the spotlight after posting a series of sexually charged tweets on his Twitter account shortly after his appointment to the bench in April last year.

Meanwhile, the Judiciary reported today that no decision has been made as to whether or not he can continue to sit on the bench while this matter in which he is charged with is being heard.

An officer at the Court Protocol Office told Power 102.1FM, this afternoon, that particulars on this question would be sought, and a position would be communicated to the media accordingly.

