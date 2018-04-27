High Street and Harris Promenade CLOSED as Fire Officials Combat Fire at High Street in San Fernando.

Motorists and pedestrians in San Fernando are this morning being advised to use alternative routes as a result of a fire in the vicinity of the Eden Centre, High Street, San Fernando.

According to the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management, the TT Fire Service is at the scene and the the TTPS has executed a traffic management plan in response to the incident.

Motorists and pedestrians are advised that the TTPS has closed High Street San Fernando and Harris Promenade to everyone as a result.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Telegram

WhatsApp

Email

Print

More

LinkedIn

Reddit



Pinterest

