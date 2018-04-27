Power102FM

High Street and Harris Promenade CLOSED as Fire Officials Combat Fire at High Street in San Fernando.

High Street and Harris Promenade CLOSED as Fire Officials Combat Fire at High Street in San Fernando.

0

Motorists and pedestrians in San Fernando are this morning being advised to use alternative routes as a result of a fire in the vicinity of the Eden Centre, High Street, San Fernando.

According to the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management, the TT Fire Service is at the scene and the the TTPS has executed a traffic management plan in response to the incident.

Motorists and pedestrians are advised that the TTPS has closed High Street San Fernando and Harris Promenade to everyone as a result.

 

Investigators yet To Ascertain Cause of Two Fires in South Trinidad
Babies Died of Asphyxia, Autopsies Reveal
5 year old perishes in fire

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Loading...
Newer Post
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 0

Leave a Reply

DISQUS: 0