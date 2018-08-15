Hindu Women’s Organization Lashes Out at PNM Leaders and Supporters.

The Hindu Women’s Organisation and a group identifying itself as the Hindu Students’ Council, have both come out against the portrayal of the forceful disrobing of a Hindu woman at last Sunday’s PNM family day.

This was part of a skit put on at the event.

In a statement, the HWO said it strongly condemns the portrayal, saying it questioned the intention of the skit’s creators. It also found worrying the enthusiastic support and gleeful applause by grown men and women, parents and elders, including current leaders of the country and the news media in the presence of children.

The statement from the Hindu Students’ Council said similarly, it wanted to express feeling of displeasure and disappointment over the affair. It said the organisation felt the production may not have represented the message which producers wished to portray, and that there may have been some miscommunication somewhere along the line, and that this was not meant to purposefully insult the Hindu religion, culture or the Hindu women.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister, Dr Keith Rowley, was questioned on the matter while at the Housing Development Corporation’s key giving ceremony in Arima on Tuesday.

