Homeless Man Stabbed and Killed Outside KFC Outlet in Port-of-Spain. Security Guard Surrenders to Police.

A homeless man was stabbed outside the KFC restaurant at Independence Square, Port-of-Spain, after he was earlier ordered out of the restaurant for allegedly making strange demands of staff and photographing them with his cellphone.

The incident occurred around mid-morning on Sunday.

The man has been identified as 33-year-old Jameel Douglas.

According to police reports just before 10 am yesterday, a fight between the guard and Douglas erupted outside the establishment.

Douglas was stabbed and collapsed on the road along Broadway in front of a vending cart. Eyewitnesses immediately notified police.

Officers of the Homicide Bureau and Port-of-Spain CID and Task Force responded.

His attacker surrendered to police who were at the scene looking for clues and interviewing witnesses.

The body was viewed by the district medical officer who ordered its removal to the Forensic Science Centre for an autopsy today.

