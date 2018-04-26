Homosexuals Face Backlash in the Aftermath of Section 13 Ruling.

Director of the Coalition Advocating for Inclusion of Sexual Orientation, Colin Robinson, says there has been a sense of joy, vulnerability and resilience following High Court’s landmark ruling that the country’s buggery laws are unconstitutional.

He made the comment during the Power 102.1 FM’s “Let Talk Section 13 Buggery Law Ruling” special programme on Wednesday afternoon.

Mr. Robinson said while the immediate response, which was a sense of joy as captured by the media, there has been some backlash in terms of discrimination and victimisation.

Meanwhile, journalist and writer, Lisa Alleyne Agostini who was also on the programme said there is no need for fear following the decision of the court.

In a case brought against the state earlier this month by social activist, Jason Jones, Justice Devindra Rampersad ruled that Sections 13 and 16 of the Sexual Offences Act are “unconstitutional, illegal, null, void, invalid and are of no effect to the extent that these laws criminalise any acts constituting consensual sexual conduct between adults”.

Under Section 13 of the Sexual Offences Act, a person who commits the offence of buggery is liable on conviction to imprisonment for twenty-five years.

The Attorney General has indicated that the State will appeal the ruling.

