Housing Minister Addresses Illegal Workers At Red House Restoration Project.

Housing Minister, Edmund Dillon, clarifies the policy used for non-nationals working on state projects.

Reports state that Venezuelan Nationals had been found to have been working as laborers on the $441 million Red House restoration project without work permits.

Dillon explained that the Urban Development Company of Trinidad and Tobago has carried out the relevant checks with their contractors regarding illegal workers.

Minister Dillon made the revelation while responding to a question posed to him in the Senate on Thursday.

The update comes following reports earlier this year that non-nationals were illegally working on the Red House Restoration Project.

