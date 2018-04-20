Power102FM

Inclement Weather and Inspection by US Authorities Lead to Delays of Galleons Passage Arrival.

0

Acting Prime Minister, Colm Imbert, says the stopover of the fast ferry vessel the Galleons Passage in Hawaii which is on its way to Port of Spain took twelve days instead of two.

He says this was due to an inspection done on the vessel because of inspection by the US authorities as well as bad weather.

Minister Imbert was at the time responding to a question posed to him by a reporter at the weekly post cabinet news briefing, this afternoon.

He added because of the bad weather the captain had to significantly reduce the speed at which the vessel is travelling.

