Incoming Commissioner of Police, Gary Griffith is lamenting the scrutiny he is facing amid his selection to the post.

Speaking on CNC 3 this morning, Mr Griffith said there is a thin line between media scrutiny and tabloid reporting.

Mr Griffith claimed that he is facing daily mud-slinging rather than focus being placed on his anti-crime plans.

He added that the scrutiny he is facing, however, will not deter him from accepting the post or implementing his plans when he does.

