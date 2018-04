The Minister of National Security says there has been an increase in land based coastal patrols amid reports of an increased flow of Venezuelans illegally entering the country.

Speaking in the Senate this morning, Minister Dillon said the army and police are conducting the joint patrols with particular focus on the western coast.

Minister Dillon added that Trinidad and Tobago’s Coast Guard and Venezuela’s La Guardia Nacional are also working together to tighten border control

