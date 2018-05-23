Independent Senator Paul Richards Calls on EBC To Better Monitor Social Media

Independent Senator Paul Richards is suggesting to the Election and Boundaries Commission that its operations be improved to better monitor and address polling breaches especially with the advent of various social media platforms.

Senator Richards is also CEO of Radio Vision Ltd, which owns Power 102.1FM. He made the proposal while contributing to debate in the Senate this week on a private motion calling on the government to introduce legislation that would make the EBC accountable to citizens.

He said most times traditional media comply with the rules relating to how they should conduct their affairs on polling day but the same cannot be said for what takes on social media and this is cause for concern.

Meanwhile, Temporary Independent Senator, Clive Dottin, said its wise take action to ensure the EBC remains independent and free of external influences.

