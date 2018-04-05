Independent Senator says Present Anti Gang Legislation Leaves Room for Abuse of Citizens.

Independent Senator, Jennifer Raffoul, yesterday insisted that there should be proper enforcement of legislation that is already in place to deal with criminal behaviour. She also said the proposed anti-gang legislation is likely to give the police powers for the abuse of citizens. She was speaking during debate on the bill, in the senate.

Also during this afternoon’s session in the senate, Opposition Senator, Wade Mark, has suggested that government place more focus on why people are influenced to join gangs in the first place.

Independent Senator, Sophia Chote, also during this debate, said that the legislation is necessary but all should be done to make sure that it is comprehensive, due to the changing nature and operations of criminal gangs.

