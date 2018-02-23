Independent Senator Urges Government to Cautiously Amend Financial Legislation.

Independent Senator Taurel Shrikissoon is urging government to ensure moves by the state to amend financial legislation do not affect the growth of bu

Independent Senator Taurel Shrikissoon is urging government to ensure moves by the state to amend financial legislation do not affect the growth of businesses. He says this is vital especially at a time when the economy is not at its best.

Mr. Shrikissoon was at the time contributing to debate on a Bill in the Senate entitled, ‘An Act to amend the Mutual Assistance in Criminal Matters Act, the Proceeds of Crime Act, the Financial Intelligence Unit of Trinidad and Tobago Act, the Customs Act and the Exchange Control Act.’

Meanwhile, Minister of Trade and Industry Paula Gopee-Scoon has said that this suggestion will not be sidelined, adding that the government must operate in line with worldwide practices for finance and monitoring.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

Telegram

Print

WhatsApp

Skype

Pocket

