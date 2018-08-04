Inquest Ordered into Death of 54- Year- Old Murder Victim. Detainee Released Pending Outcome.

Director of Public Prosecutions, Roger Gaspard has ordered an inquest into the stabbing death of 54-year-old Ricky Roger Valdez Marcano, which occurred on July 24thin the Port of Spain district.

A 37-year-old man of Laventille, who had been detained in relation to the killing, has been released pending the outcome of the inquest.

Marcano, of George Street, Port of Spain, was at a restaurant along Queen Janelle Commissiong Street, on Tuesday July 24thwhen he got into an altercation with another man.

During the incident, the suspect was struck to the face and back with a piece of iron by the victim.

The suspect retaliated by stabbing the victim with a knife which he had in his possession.

The victim was taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital, where he later died.

