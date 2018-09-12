International Video Gaming Day, Celebrated Today.

International Video Game Day is an unofficial holiday that has come about due to the ever increasing popularity of videos games from the 20th through the 21st centuries.

It is is celebrated on September 12th and Celebrating International Video Game Day is not only easy but it is also fun as well.

However Caribbean celebs have also besides video gaming have been featured on the international stage in both gaming and film.

And in light of this here is a quick list of T&T artistes whose songs have been featured in video games and television shows.

Rap group Spotrushaz’ single “Iron” was featured in NBA 2K10, and it was the first first hip-hop track to include live iron instrumentation in the world.

Bunji Garlin’s “Differentology” was featured on Grey’s Anatomy Season 10 and was the top NBA arena anthems in 2013.

Heather Headley’s “In my mind” was featured on BET’s series, “The Game.”

Up the islands, Vincentian singer Kevin Lyttle’s “Turn Me On” was featured on a locally produced film called “Girlfriends Get Away” which featured international actresses such as Garcelle Beauvais, Essence Atkins and Tatyana Ali.

