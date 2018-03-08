International Women’s Day Focuses on Freedom in 2018.

Women around the world including here in Trinidad and Tobago are today celebrating International Women’s Day. The campaign theme this year is: #PressF

Women around the world including here in Trinidad and Tobago are today celebrating International Women’s Day. The campaign theme this year is: #PressForFreedom.

In 1917 against the backdrop of the war, women in Russia again chose to protest and strike for “Bread and Peace” on the last Sunday in February (which fell on 8 March on the Gregorian calendar). … 1975 During International Women’s Year, the United Nations began celebrating International Women’s Day on 8 March.

Today with global activism for women’s equality fuelled by movements like #MeToo, #TimesUp and more – there is a strong global momentum striving for gender parity.

Now, more than ever, women seem to be answering the call to #PressforProgress, a strong call to motivate and unite friends, colleagues and whole communities to think, act and be gender inclusive.

Acording to the IWD site International Women’s Day is not country, group or organisation specific.

The day belongs to all groups collectively everywhere.

