The Power Breakfast Show hosts hold an open discussion with guests Rhea Mohammed Pollard (Manager of Corporate Communications) & Haram Ramkaran-Singh (Director of Legal Services) of the EOC (Equal Opportunity Commission) on what constitutes sexual harassment and how do we address the culture and behavior here in Trinidad and Tobago.

CLICK PLAY BELOW TO LISTEN TO THE FULL INTERVIEW

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Telegram

WhatsApp

Print

More

LinkedIn

Reddit



Pinterest