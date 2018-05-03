Investigation Ordered into Grand Bazaar Shootout Between TTPS Officers.

Acting Commissioner of Police, Stephen Williams, has ordered an investigation into a shooting incident involving two police officers which occurred at The City of Grand Bazaar Shopping Mall, Valsayn, around 9:35pm on Tuesday.
In a media release today the TTPS said both officers were wounded in the incident and had to be treated at hospital.
One of the officers was discharged at 7:00am today while the other remains warded.
Superintendent Sheldon David, of the Northern Division, has been assigned to investigate the incident with oversight by the Professional Standards Bureau.
