Investigation Ordered into Grand Bazaar Shootout Between TTPS Officers.

Acting Commissioner of Police, Stephen Williams, has ordered an investigation into a shooting incident involving two police officers which occurred at The City of Grand Bazaar Shopping Mall, Valsayn, around 9:35pm on Tuesday.

In a media release today the TTPS said both officers were wounded in the incident and had to be treated at hospital.

One of the officers was discharged at 7:00am today while the other remains warded.

Superintendent Sheldon David, of the Northern Division, has been assigned to investigate the incident with oversight by the Professional Standards Bureau.

