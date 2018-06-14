Investor’s Concern About Crime and Productivity in T&T, Comes to the Fore.

Former President of the Bankers Association of Trinidad and Tobago, Richard Young today highlighted that one investor interested in doing business locally has raised the issues of crime and productivity.

Mr. Young was at the time reflecting on the importance of human and technical capacity at a time when efforts are being made by the state to make the country favourable for investment. He had been speaking on Power 102.1FM’s Facing the Issues programme.

Commenting on another area, economist Dr. Anthony Gonzales focused on the potential of the tourism sector adding that a decline in visitor arrivals is cause for concern.

