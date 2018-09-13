IPhone Lovers, Your September Just Got Better. Apple Launches 2 Brand New Mobile Devices.

Following Apple’s 10th anniversary iPhone X, the company is back with new devices that fully embrace notch-life; with the three new iPhone models, the home button is officially dead and new devices going forward will start using Face ID as the security unlock system. There’s also an updated Apple Watch available later this month. Here’s a quick recap.

Apple confirmed essentially everything that was leaked in the days leading up to the event:

“This season, the company will introduce three new iPhone models: the XS, XS Max, and XR. The XS comes with a 5.8-inch Super Retina OLED display, while the XS Max bumps the screen up to 6.5-inch.”

Both phones have an IP68 waterproof rating, the new A12 Bionic chip that improves processing power and machine learning, and is offered in configurations up to 512 GB. It’s got a 7MP front-facing camera, a 12MP dual main camera with a new Smart HDR sensor to help prevent blurry photos during action shots and enhance lighting based on facial and subject mapping. You can also adjust the depth of field after the photo has been taken, Lytro-style.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Telegram

WhatsApp

Print

More

LinkedIn

Reddit



Pinterest

