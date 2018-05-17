IT Technician and Accounts Clerk Appear in Court, Charged with Fraud.

Two Tunapuna brothers have each been placed on $75,000 bail after appearing before a Port- of- Spain Magistrate, charged with obtaining services in the sum of TT$105,000, by use of dishonoured cheques.

29- year- old Rajeev Harricharan, an IT Technician, and 24- year- old Timothy-Josh Harricharan, an Accounts Clerk, both of Cecelia Road, Tunapuna, appeared before Magistrate Kerri Honore-Narine in the Port of Spain 1stMagistrates’ Court, on Tuesday to answer to the charges.

The accused were granted bail by a Justice of the Peace at the Belmont Police Station on Monday.

The accused, who are co-owners of Harricharan’s Promotions Limited, are alleged to have made payment for equipment rentals via multiple cheques between June and July, 2017.

The victim accepted the cheques as valid, however, when deposited, they were returned as dishonored.

The victim then made several futile attempts to recover the money owed, before making an official report to the Fraud Squad.

Acting Senior Superintendent Totaram Dookhie of the Fraud Squad subsequently launched an investigation into the matter, which resulted in the men being arrested on Monday May 14th.

The brothers were jointly charged by Acting Corporal Kwasi Saunders, of the Fraud Squad.

The matter has been postponed to Tuesday May 29th.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Telegram

WhatsApp

Email

Print

More

LinkedIn

Reddit



Pinterest

