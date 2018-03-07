Ivor Archie Granted 6 Month Sabbatical by President Anthony Carmona Amid Highly Scrutinized Alleged Actions.

This country's Chief Justice, Ivor Archie has been granted a six month sabbatical of his position to "rest, reflect and undertake a programme of study

This country’s Chief Justice, Ivor Archie has been granted a six month sabbatical of his position to “rest, reflect and undertake a programme of study,” in Washington, DC.” He is expected to begin his sabbatical from August 31st.

The Chief Justice’s request comes just two months after his 10th year anniversary as this country’s Chief Justice, which was marked in January.

His leave comes at a time when his conduct in office is being questioned by the Law Association. He has successfully shut down the association from presenting a report compiled by an internal investigative team and the advice of two external advisers to its membership at a special meeting on March 15.

His proposed research project will be based on how labour law in the Commonwealth Caribbean has developed differently from that of other jurisdictions, given the region’s unique legislation and constitutional framework.

In his request for leave, Chief Justice Archie told the President that he considers the offer extended to him an excellent opportunity to strengthen existing relationships with the centre as well as contributing to personal and institutional growth.

Archie said he was expected back from the fellowship in time for the opening of the 2018/2019 law term in September and has recommended Justice of Appeal Allan Mendonca to act as Chief Justice in his absence. President’s House yesterday confirmed that the application for leave asked for by the CJ was granted, and was awaiting certain documentation before Mendonca’s acting appointment can be confirmed.

