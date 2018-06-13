Jack Warner Lashes Out. Says Government Has Lost Its Way In the Fight Against Crime.

Former Minister of National Security, Jack Warner is accusing the Government of abdicating its responsibility to citizens in the fight against crime. Mr Warner was speaking this morning on CNC3 where he said the persons in the Government with the responsibility for addressing the crime situation, have lost their way.

Mr Warner suggested that the failure of Governments to take advice from their predecessors could be part of the downfall in the fight against crime.

He added that he is willing to put politics aside, to assist in whatever way he can.

