Jack Warner Throws Strong Support Behind Mikela Panday.

Former UNC Member of Parliament, Jack Warner is today saying Mikela Panday could become a very important person to contend with on the local political scene. This after Ms. Panday held an open forum meeting yesterday, at Gaston Court, Chaguanas, to discuss the formation of a new political party.

At the forum it was confirmed that in the coming weeks the former UNC MP and her supporters will form a new party.

Speaking on the Power Breakfast Show on Power 102.1 FM this morning, Mr. Warner predicted that Ms. Panday’s has the political currency, based on her family’s name, to become a political heavyweight.

Mr. Warner added that while he believes the UNC may reject her initially, there is room for collaboration between Panday and the UNC nearer to the 2020 general elections.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Telegram

WhatsApp

Email

Print

More

LinkedIn

Reddit



Pinterest

